M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 32.50 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 754.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.02. The company has a market capitalization of £398.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,171.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 652 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($11.71).
About M.P. Evans Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M.P. Evans Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.