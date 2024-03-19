Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 184,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

