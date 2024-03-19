Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 40505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.70 million for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.