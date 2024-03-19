LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LSB Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LXU traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 96,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $554.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXU. UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.