London Security (LON:LSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($42.01) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($42.01), with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.83).

London Security Stock Up 8.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,064.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,036.80. The stock has a market cap of £404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

