Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $86.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Down 6.9 %

Logitech International stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $238,096,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.