Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Raised to C$1.50 at TD Securities

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.59.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Logan Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,449. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

