Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 11,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 598,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,182. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $786.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

