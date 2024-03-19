Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 11,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 598,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,182. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $786.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.