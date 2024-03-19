Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.