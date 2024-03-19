LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.75 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

