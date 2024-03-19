LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 383,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,144. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

