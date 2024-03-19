LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 254,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,486. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.