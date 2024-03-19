LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.73. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

