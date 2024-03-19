LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:XJUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 261,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.