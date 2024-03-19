LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance
BATS:XJUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 261,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.
