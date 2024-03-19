LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 74,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.8 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

