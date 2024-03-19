LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $518.75. 1,855,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,529. The stock has a market cap of $401.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average of $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.