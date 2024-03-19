LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,552. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.96 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

