LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.72. 25,227,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,812,656. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average of $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

