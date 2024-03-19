LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 13,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,796. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

