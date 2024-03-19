LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

