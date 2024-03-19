LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. 489,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $124.22 and a one year high of $184.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

