LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 407,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 171,622 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 196,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,214. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.