LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 39,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,416. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.