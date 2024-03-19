LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 5,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. 502,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

