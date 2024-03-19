LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $202.75. 63,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,626. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $203.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

