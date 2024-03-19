LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $767.68. 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

