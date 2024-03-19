Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 7,721,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,856,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

