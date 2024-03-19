Leverty Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

APG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 439,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

