Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $564,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,007. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

