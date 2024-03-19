Leverty Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 19.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.24. 721,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

