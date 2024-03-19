Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51. 480,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,698,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

