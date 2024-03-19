LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,878. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $853.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

