Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.