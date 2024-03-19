Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,964. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

