Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,927. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.52 and a 200-day moving average of $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

