Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 244,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,476. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

