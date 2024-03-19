Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in argenx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,352,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

argenx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,376. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.95.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.