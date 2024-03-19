Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,425 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,033. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

