Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
NYSE FNB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 178,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.01.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.