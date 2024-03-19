Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 178,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.