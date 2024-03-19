Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,911,000 after buying an additional 318,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. 96,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.