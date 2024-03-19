Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in WPP by 732.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,955,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $60.37.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

