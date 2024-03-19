Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $288,000 Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $104.43.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,029,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $957,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

