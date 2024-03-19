Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $898.35. 69,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $829.75 and its 200-day moving average is $677.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $412.60 and a 1-year high of $951.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

