Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.33. 354,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

