Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

SUI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,753. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

