Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 428,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

