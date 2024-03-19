Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 15.6 %

LEGH stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.