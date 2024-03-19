Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 15.6 %
LEGH stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.
Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing
In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,892,610 shares in the company, valued at $70,579,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.