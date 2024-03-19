Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $127.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

