Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,213,015 shares of company stock worth $11,403,595. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 753,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

