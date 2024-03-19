Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.43. 767,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,535. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

